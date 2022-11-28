Address by Dr. Geoffrey Hanley on new PAP system

Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

My fellow citizens, nationals, and residents.



I greet you this evening to provide to you a full report on the Poverty Alleviation Program complete with information as to the next steps.



When the St. Kitts – Nevis Labour Party won the general elections of August 05th, 2022, there were seven thousand, four hundred and sixty-nine (7,469) payees receiving either Regular PAP or PAP as expanded for Covid.



The monetary value for each was three million, four hundred and eighty thousand dollars ($3,480,000) payable to the 6,960 regular PAP beneficiaries and two hundred and fifty-four thousand, five hundred dollars ($254,500) to the PAP as expanded for Covid 509 beneficiaries.

This equaled to a grand total payout of three million, seven hundred and thirty-four thousand, five hundred dollars ($3,734,500).



These figures are alarming for three reasons:



Firstly, according to the 2011 National Census, the Federation has a grand total of 17,291 households: divided St. Kitts with 13,078 and Nevis with 4,213.

Based on the beneficiary total, the results of the PAP would infer that 43% of the households in the Federation earn less than $3,000 per month.



Secondly, the annual budgetary allocation for the Poverty Alleviation Program is thirty-two million, two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

As of July 31st, 2022, the program had spent 26,121,500 dollars. This leaves a remaining balance of $6,128,500 for the remaining five months of the year.



Finally, there is a public outcry that not all eligible households are being serviced by this Program despite the number of payees.



As you can see, continuing the Poverty Alleviation Program as is, was not financially prudent to do. As such, my first action related to this program was to direct the Treasury to cease payment to any public servant with a salary above $3,000 – the eligibility criteria for enrollment.

This resulted in 100 persons being removed from the payee listing saving the Government $50,000 per month. Full disclosure, the monthly salaries of those who were removed ranged from $3,018 to $5, 291 dollars.



The Treasury Department then proceeded to temporarily cease any payment to an account which did not have a valid or verifiable Social Security number. This practice remains in effect up to present.



As of October 31st, 2022, 6,569 Regular PAP payments were made for a total of $3,284,500 with another 395 payments made to Covid PAP beneficiaries for a total of $197,500.



Compared to July 2022, regular PAP payees decreased by 391 – this includes the 100 civil servants with income over $3,000 and the remaining 291 which included death, households earning more than $3,000 and the temporary suspensions. For the Covid expanded PAP recipients, their numbers decreased by 114 payees owing to confirmation that the payee was making more than $3,00 per month.



On October 03rd 2022, the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs received from the Ministry of Sustainable Development files related to applications for the Poverty Alleviation Program. A precursory examination of the information has revealed the following: