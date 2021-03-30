Adjustments to East Bus Line Terminal will better accommodate bus drivers with more space

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Transport is currently renovating the East Bus Line Terminal to accommodate bus drivers who have been experiencing some difficulty with the space they have to maneuver their vehicles.

Minister with responsibility for Transport, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said that “the bus terminal is what I would consider a first-class terminal anywhere in the Caribbean region and so we are proud of it.”

However, he stated that “As you know with everything there are some shortcomings at times and so although we provided a first-class facility, once we began to use the facility, we recognized that certain adjustments had to be made over time.”

“The Unity Government, we listened to our constituents and the bus community of the East Bus Line, who said to us that there were some deficiencies and some deficiencies we ought to correct, and so that is why we are here to correct two of the deficiencies that they have been complaining about.”

Chief Engineer at the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, explained in further detail that “the suppliers have brought in some new buses which are much longer than what we know and as a result, they are experiencing some challenges in maneuvering the curb in the terminal so we are here to do some adjustments to those curbs and make it more user friendly for all.”

“When we had the initial discussion with the bus drivers, the bus drivers told us that they want to be able to queue up so at least everybody gets a piece of the action,” he said.

“But now they went back to their drawing board and they are saying when they queue up, they recognized that some of the bus drivers during an emergency, when you are in the middle of the queue, you have no way of getting out,” said Mr. Gilbert.

He said that because of this, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is making the necessary adjustments.

Photo – Renovation work taking place at East Bus Line Terminal