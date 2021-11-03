Afghanistan wins toss, elects to field against India

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field against India on Wednesday at the T20 World Cup.

India is still looking for its first points in Group 2 after losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

India captain Virat Kohli said at the toss he “wanted to brush aside the fact that they’ve not played to the potential and change it up today.”

India switched back to the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as they drafted middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav in place of Ishan Kishan, who had opened in the previous game against New Zealand.

Ravichandran Ashwin also got his first game in the tournament after spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out with a slight injury.

Afghanistan beat two ICC’s associate members — Namibia and Scotland — before losing to Pakistan.

Afghanistan brought in allrounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, who has replaced retired Asghar Afghan in the T20 World Cup squad.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.

Afghanistan’s captain Mohammad Nabi, right, smiles after winning the toss as India’s captain Virat Kohli, left, looks on during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)