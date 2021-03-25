Almost 3,000 severance claims still to be settled

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, 25th March, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The Federal Government of St. Kitts & Nevis says that it remains concerned regarding the delays in the processing of Severance Payments for unemployed persons who lost their jobs, on the account of the Coronavirus.

However, in the same breath the authorities are committing to bring some hope and assistance to those who have been impacted.

At present, there are some 2,839 persons who have submitted their claims for Severance Payments from the government, but these have been delayed, said Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, who is also Minister of Finance, due to four main obstacles.

The most critical one of these is centered around the non payment of millions of dollars from employers who collected the funds but have failed to submit same to the Social Security Board.

“If no monies were paid into the fund by the employer(s), the traditional approach has been to hold off on the payments,” said Harris at a press conference this week.

For emphasis, he repeated, “Since, if nothing got in on your behalf, nothing should come out.”

The failure of employers to pay the contributions therefore has been a major matter creating delays, explained he Finance Minister.

However, this is being addressed and some advance payments will be made to affected employees, until the administrative work is completed.

He said the unprecedented volume of records to be processed, some of which have a maximum of 17 years employment records, would have to be tracked and reviewed for those who are entitled to maximum compensation, on account of the years worked.

A second reason advanced for the delay is that there have been discrepancies in the data, between what may have been put on the application forms, versus what the official records at Social Security, and otherwise would reveal.

The third explanation offered for the delay in severance payments, was the unprecedented number of persons, (2,839), who submitted severance claims, on account of COVID-19. “Never before has that volume of applications has been submitted in any year,” stated the Minister of Finance.

Those explanations were advanced by the Labour Commissioner, to the Federal Cabinet.

Harris indicated that this delay is also of great concern to those hundreds of workers who lost their jobs, mainly in the tourism industry.

To help expedite the processing of the payments, government will be soon employing additional workers on a temporary basis.

An additional work shift will also be implemented and further support will be made available to the Labour Department.

However, to date, over 33.8 million dollars have already been paid out by government to workers who were severed.

File Photo: Workers of St. Kitts