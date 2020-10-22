American Airlines and British Airways set to begin flights to St. Kitts

Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 22nd October, 2020, (MyVue News.com) –With less than two weeks remaining before the borders in St. Kitts and Nevis are reopened to welcome commercial flights, one of America’s top airlines, has already confirmed that it will be operating eight flights in November.

American Airlines, which is a major carrier for thousands of visitors to the country, is quoted by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority as saying that they will operate their first flight on Saturday, 7th November.

Flights generally will operate on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays from Miami.

These are scheduled for:

AA MIA-SKB 318

· Saturday 7th November, 2020

· Saturday 14th November, 2020

· Wednesday 18th November, 2020

· Saturday 21st November, 2020

· Sunday 22nd November, 2020

· Wednesday 25th November, 2020

· Saturday 28th November, 2020

· Sunday 29th November, 2020

The way has also been made clear for hopeful visitors travelling to St. Kitts via the United Kingdom, on British Airways, BA.

Four flights for BA have also been scheduled, starting on Saturday 7th November, and continuing weekly, until the end of the month.

BA 2157 LGW-SKB/BA 2256 SKB-LGW

· Saturday 7th November, 2020

· Saturday 14th November, 2020

· Saturday 21st November, 2020

· Saturday 28th November, 2020

The Tourism Authority has expressed some measure of confidence that these airlines may soon add more flights and if that optimism is upheld, then the airlines are expected o update their schedules accordingly.

For now however, flights from both British Airways and American Airlines have been confirmed only for the month of November,2020.

Schedules already shared however, are subject to change.

Main photo: British Airways and American Airlines