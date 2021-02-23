An appeal for everyone to take the vaccine

By MyVue News.com staff writer

Basseterre, 23rd February 2021 (MyVue News.com)-Health and government officials in St. Kitts & Nevis are making a special appeal to nationals to step forward and volunteer to take the COVID-19 vaccine when the full roll-out plan gets into high gear.

The call is coming after the first phase of the vaccination program was launched in Basseterre on Monday, 22nd February, 2021, when senior medical and government leaders were innoculated live on television.

“We want that everyone should come forward in his or her self-interest and be vaccinated,” said Prime Minister, Timothy Harris in a recent statement.

He added, “That way you save not only your life, but you make an effort to save that of your loved ones. So, I want to invite everyone.”

Harris reminded his countrymen that the vaccine is free.

So far, the people of St. Kitts & Nevis have been able to prevent any major outbreak of the Coronavirus, and have restricted the ‘outbreak’ to only 41 imported cases, from which 39 have recovered and 2 remaining active.

Harris told residents and citizens that “It is not over until we achieve herd immunity; it is not over until our neighbours achieve herd immunity.”

Recognizing that some residents are still apprehensive about taking the vaccine, while others have not been fully adhering to the non-pharmaceutical methods to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister cautioned, “We feel, and we should feel proud of the accomplishments to date and even as we rejoice at this significant watershed moment, the country at large must be reminded it is not over.”

On Monday, when the first phase of vaccination commenced, approximately 50 persons received their first dose, with the second to be administered in 10 weeks time.

However, with 2,000 doses made available to St. Kitts & Nevis from Dominica from vaccines received from India, these are sufficient to cater to 1,000 persons, with each getting two doses.

Minister of Health, Akilah Byron-Nisbett has however revealed that all 2,000 doses will not be used in the first round, with government preferring to hold back a certain amount, just in case an emergency situation arises. The minister did not disclose the quantity to be withheld.

Photo: Members of the St. Kitts & Nevis Cabinet of Ministers. Photo courtesy, SKNIS.