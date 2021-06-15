Another big jump in cases Tuesday

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Tuesday, 15th June 2021, (MyVue News.com)-Another bad day for the people of St.Kitts & Nevis, with 35 new cases being recorded on Tuesday, 15th June 2021.

At the start of the day, there were 209 cases, then by 11:30 am, one additional case was recorded, this time in Nevis, taking the figure to 210.

Less than six hours after, the case count jumped to 244, as a result of contact tracing. More cases are expected as people are tested.

With these new developments, it makes it more urgent for citizens to get vaccinated, confine themselves to their homes and practice all non-pharmaceutical protocols.

The country now has 180 active cases.

Citizens should begin bracing themselves for even more stringent measures to bring an end to the spread.

The government on Tuesday, also announced that the construction sector had to be closed down with immediate effect. Only emergency repairs on homes/ properties would be allowed.