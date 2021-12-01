Argentina donates COVID-19 vaccines to The Eastern Caribbean

Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 01, 2021 (Government of Argentina): On Wednesday, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) received 42.000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the Government of Argentina.

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, “This collaboration is just a token of the historical friendship and positive relations between the Argentine Republic and the Caribbean region. We share the same democratic values, and my government truly appreciates the support we permanently receive from our partners.”

Argentina and the OECS signed a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in 2013 and, since then, numerous technical cooperation projects in agriculture, public health and environment have been implemented in St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and other member countries.

Argentine MFA Director of Caribbean Affairs and former Ambassador to the OECS, Gustavo M. Pandiani, informed the press that, within this first vaccine donation, “Saint Lucia will receive 18.000 doses, Dominica 2.000, Grenada 11.000 and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 11.000.”

Finally, Ambassador Pandiani added, “we want to recognize the coordination efforts made by OECS Director General Didacus Jules and Director Carlene Radix.”

Featured Image – Argentine Minister of Health, Hon. Carla Vizzoti; Argentine Foreign Minister Hon. Santiago Cafiero