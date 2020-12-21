Ariana Grande Gets Engaged, Mom Joan Approves

By TMZ,

Ariana’s mom, Joan, has given her seal of approval on her daughter’s latest engagement — saying … “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”

Ariana Grande is ready to say “I do” again — this time, she’s set to get married to a relatively new lover who’s low-key … but who has clearly stolen her heart.

Ari broke the news Sunday on Instagram with a series of photos of her and BF-turned-fiance Dalton Gomez … showing off shots of the two of them lying on the floor together, as well as some close-ups of her massive new rock, which she proudly wore on camera.

She captioned her post, “forever n then some.” So yes, it looks like AG is gearing up to walk down the aisle once more — this not too long after she broke off her previous engagement.

Remember, it was just a couple years ago that Ariana and then-fiance Pete Davidson were supposed to get married. They dated for a bit in 2018, and then all of a sudden … they were engaged. She seemed pretty smitten over PD at the time, but in October … they called off the engagement amid news that Mac Miller died, plus other circumstances were at play.

Ari’s dating life was pretty low-key after that — but earlier this year, it became increasingly apparent she had a new man — as she’d been seen hanging with Dalton in recent months … not to mention smooching him in public, albeit on the DL.

The guy’s a young real estate wiz who handles multi-million dollar listings for A-listers in Hollywood. By the looks of the engagement ring he gave her … dude does very well.

Congrats, Ari … again!