Arrival of cruise ships further delayed

By Staff writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 7th September, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The Tourism Authority in St. Kitts has issued an update on an earlier decision to allow two cruise ships to dock at the Port Zante harbour, despite the current Coronavirus situation.

The Authority explained in a release on Monday, 7th September, that “The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line has announced their decision to shift their arrival dates of their two vessels to “safe harbour” in St. Kitts, to the end of September…”

They said that, the Vision of the Seas is now expected to arrive on the 26th of September, and the replacement of the Rhapsody of the Seas with the Brilliance of the Seas, is expected to arrive on or after the 27th of September, 2020.

The vessels will arrive with strict adherence to all of the laws and regulations that govern the Federation, including the SRO’s issued under the State of Emergency, assured the Tourism Authority.

In their release, the Authority outlined that the arrival dates of the two ships were rescheduled for the following reasons:

· Facilitate the rotation of essential crew in St. Maarten.

· To ensure that scheduled crew rotations would align with the reopening of St. Kitts borders to accommodate crew rotations when necessary.

· Load the required provisions, equipment and cables in St. Maarten, to support the layup of the two vessels on Port Zante.

Upon arrival at Port Zante, the crew of both Vision of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas will not be allowed to disembark the vessels and will be required to complete the following:

1. Molecular PCR test.

2. 14-day quarantine onboard the vessel.

3. Molecular PCR test at the end of the 14 day quarantine period.

4. In the event a crew member tests positive for Covid 19 on entry into St. Kitts, the vessel will have to leave Port Zante for International waters.

There will be limited physical interaction with crew members of both vessels during the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Please note the following:

1. SCASPA’s Pilots will not be required to provide any physical assistance to facilitate berthing for either vessel.

2. Coast Guard assistance will not be required, unless in the case of an emergency.

3. Royal Caribbean’s ship agent, Delisle Walwyn will be provisioning the cruise vessels.

4. Containers of supplies will be imported and delivered to both the Brilliance of the Seas and Vision of the Seas.

5. The items will be dropped off on the Pier without any physical interaction between Delisle Walwyn staff and the crew.

When the decision was announced last month to allow the entry of the ships, there was mixed reaction from the public, with some welcoming the move and others suggesting that it was a risk not worth taking, out of the fear of potential new cases.

However, Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant had also explained that the initiative was also aimed at strengthening corporate ties with Royal Caribbean, with the hope of gaining their support for more visits in coming years.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Main photo: Brilliance of the Seas