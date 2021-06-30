Attorney General Byron says efforts to contain COVID-19 in The Federation have been exceptional

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2021 (SKNIS): Attorney General and Chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council, Honourable Vincent Byron Jr, said that efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus since March 2020 when it was first introduced into the Federation have been exceptional.

“People come to St. Kitts and Nevis because they feel we have in place regimes that are better than anywhere else in the region,” said Attorney General Byron at the Emergency Sitting of Parliament on June 28, 2021, where a Resolution to extend the State of Emergency until December 31, 2021, was passed.

The Attorney General said that MSR Media, an English boutique film and television production company, was attracted to the Federation to produce several films because of the remarkable COVID-19 management by the Team-Unity administration.

“When we have our current regulations, we have not closed the borders because the state of emergency gives us the authority to restrict movement whether in the country or in and out of the country,” he said. “We have not seen fit to have to close the borders because we manage people in and manage people out seamlessly.”

He said that there have been regular flights coming into the Federation and that other airline companies such as Delta and British Airways have been showing interest in making flights available to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Featured Image – Hon. Vincent Byron Jr