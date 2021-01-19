Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal pile more misery on Newcastle

By AFP,

London, United Kingdom (AFP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to scoring form with a double as Arsenal’s rise up the Premier League table continued with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle yesterday.

The Gunners were facing an unlikely battle for survival less than a month ago, but 13 points from a possible 15 have lifted Mikel Arteta’s men into 10th and within seven points of the top four.

Despite Aubameyang doubling his tally of league goals from open play this season, it was again Arsenal’s dynamic young duo of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka who caught the eye as the latter slotted home the hosts’ second goal in-between the captain’s brace.

“When we are winning they put a smile on my face,” said Arteta of Smith Rowe’s and Saka’s impact.

“I know what they are capable of doing. They are developing really well, that’s merit to them, to their teammates and everyone who is involved to help them develop and protect them. The performances they are putting in are extraordinary.”

Newcastle do remain firmly in a relegation fight after a ninth-consecutive game without a win, despite Steve Bruce making eight changes.

Bruce said “the gloves were off” after a scathing analysis of his side’s display in becoming the only team to lose to Sheffield United in the Premier League this season, last week.

Main photo: Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (second left) scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium in London yesterday. (Photo: AFP)