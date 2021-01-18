Autopsy completed & Roberts charged for double murder

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, Monday, 18th January, 2021, (MyVue News.com)- A thirty five (35) year old man, known as Tabari Roberts, of Lower Thibou Avenue, has been formally charged for the double murder of two young residents of Central Basseterre.

The announcement by police came at the time when they also released the findings of the autopsies carried out on the victims, 18 year old Jahquan Merritt of Fort Thomas Road and 19 year old Lamonte Heyliger of Shear Lane, Basseterre.

The incident occurred on Monday, 11th January, at Lower Thibou Avenue.

Roberts was charged four days later on 15th January, 2021.

The autopsies on Heyliger and Merritt were performed on 15th January, with the pathologist indicating that Merritt died “as a result of severe head injury due to a single gunshot wound to the head.”

The pathologist also concluded that Heyliger’s death was as a result of hypovolemic shock due to multiple gunshot wounds.