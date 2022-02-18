Basseterre, 18th February, 2022, (MyVueNews.com)-An autopsy has been ordered by authorities to look into the causes of death for a man said to be from the Old Road area of St. Kitts.

Police say the autopsy comes as part of their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of 63-year-old Benson Ramplin.

Police explained that on 15th February, 2022, they received a call sometime after 5 p.m. requesting assistance at Ramplin’s home.

When Officers entered the house, his body was found partially clothed in his bedroom.

The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Old Road Police Station by dialling 465-6250, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.