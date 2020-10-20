Autopsy perfomed on body of Conrade Simon

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, 20th October, 2020, (MyVue News.com)– The official cause of death of 81 year old Conrade Simon of Wellington Road, St. Kitts, has been made public by local authorities.

They say that an autopsy was performed on the body of the former East Basseterre resident, on Monday, 19th October, 2020, by Pathologist Dr. Adrian Nunez.

Police report that the doctor concluded that the Simon, who is also a former resident of Cayon, St. Kitts, died as a consequence of multiple traumatic injuries, due to the traffic accident.

The senior citizen is reported to have been hit by a motorbike, driven at the time by 29 year old Rae Clarke of a Mattingley Heights address, in St. Kitts.

Simon is said to have been trying to cross the road at Baker’s Corner, Pond Road, when the collision occurred.

Clarke has since been charged in the matter after he was taken into custody.