Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 11, 2021 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 52-year-old James Edward Shuford Jr. on June 10, 2021, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was due to mechanical asphyxia due to hanging.

No foul play is suspected.