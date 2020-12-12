Awesomeness! The only way to describe Carnival’s Opening Ceremony

By Val Henry, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 12th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The official launch of St. Kitts & Nevis’ Sugar Mas 49 Carnival, on Friday night, (11th December), can only be described as a spectacular display of talent, creativity, innovation and ‘awesomeness’.

Stifled by the restrictions of the raging Coronavirus, the National Carnival Committee this year, had to settle for a condensed version of what usually would be a six week celebration of mas, creativity, revelry and public gyrations to the sweetest sounds of calypso, with thousands parading through the streets of Basseterre, spiced with their favourite liquids.

But not this year. Not in this era of the dreaded killer disease called COVID-19, that has caused world economies to shutdown, borders to close and reopen and social life severely restricted.

While the country has had only 28 confirmed cases to date, with only 4 still active, they have had no deaths, and 24 of those infected have recovered. To minimize the impact, St. Kitts & Nevis has been careful and has kept strict protocols.

In spite of all the barriers presented by the Coronavirus, the Carnival Committee, headed by the lone female to ever hold that office, Shannon Hawley, still managed to beat the odds, and with her team, presented on Friday night, a masterpiece of an opening ceremony that cannot be rivaled by any other, ever witnessed, anywhere in the Caribbean, much less the world.

For many viewing overseas, largely nationals of St. Kitts & Nevis, who are unable to travel and are starved of their annual offerings of fetes and parties, it was a moment of pride and joy and certainly a teary eyed emotional experience, especially in the last quarter of the ceremony, that saw some of the finest talents of musicians, soca and dancehall ambassadors, demonstrating that this small twin-island nation is not void of talent, but that all it needs, are opportunities for the advancement of its entertainers and performers.

The package of cultural performances from the Bull, Masquarades, Actors, accompanied by musicians with big drum, fifes and other traditional folklore instruments, set the stage for what evolved into an almost volcanic eruption of street style calypso from the ‘boss’, Mr. Mention, the lead singer of the famed Nu Vybes, aka Sugar Band, as well as Mr. High Energy himself RUCUS, in addition to the patriotic and soothing sounds from Dejour, Infamus and Collin Wyatt.

Without doubt, it was the best performance seen in decades, from Mr. Mention, as he delivered the unofficial carnival national anthem of the 1990s, ‘People’s Sugar’ and the popular 2019 Road March contender, Area Code. That brought many at home and overseas, to their feet, in a frenzy, only seen on J’ouvert, when Kittitians and Nevisians get ‘wild and wassy’.

When it seemed like the Kollision Band would emerge as an anti climax after the awesomeness of talent that appeared earlier, this group of young and vibrant musicians, pulled off an amazing performance that only justifies their calls for greater respect in the entertainment industry.

But of all the appearances of greatness on Friday night, the most touching, emotional, and patriotic renditions came from Venelle Powell, Mimi Armstrong and Khyla Browne, who delivered classical flavours of King Meeko’s, Nevis Nice and King Ellie Matt’s Viva St. Kitts. For many, the goosebumps and expressions of national pride were difficult to contain.

The stage was also graced by the 2019 carnival winners for queen pageant, talented teen, junior calyspo, swimsuit, female calypso competition and Mr GQ.

Carnival Chairwoman, Hawley, encouraged everyone to support the other planned events, such as the Calypso Quarter Finals, this weekend, (Saturday and Sunday), the Panorama Competition on 23rd December, and Senior Calypso Monarch Competition on 29th December .

She also reminded that 2021 will be the 50th Anniversary of the St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival, urging those overseas, to begin planning a trip home. Her Committee’s marketing focus for Sugar Mas 50, said Hawley, will be regional and international.

Minister of Culture and Carnival, Jonel Powell, before officially declaring the carnival open, paid tribute to those who over the years, have contributed to the excellence and growth of the festival, since its birth in 1971.

If Friday night’s performance is a standard of judgment for what can be done to organize and manage a carnival in a time of a pandemic, and one that caused the traditional major events, like pageants, parade day, J’ouvert and fetes, to be cancelled, then one can only imagine how spectacular Sugar Mas 50, will be.

Until then, folks have been encouraged to enjoy the rest of the St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival celebrations, that have certainly been ‘Redefined’ for Sugar Mas 49!

Photos: Different artist and entertainers performing at the Sugar Mas 49 Opening Ceremony on Friday, 11th December, 2020

Valon’s Masquerades



Collin Wyatt

Venelle Powell

The Actors

Dejour

Mimi and Khyla

The BUll

Infamus

Rucus

Main Photo: Mr. Mention performing live at the Sugar Mas 49 Opening Ceremony on Friday, 11th December, 2020