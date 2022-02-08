BA to operate extra flight from London

Andrea prez Sobers

TRINIDAD and Tobago is expecting an increase in visitor arrivals from Europe and St Lucia with an extra flight from London next month.

The Tourism Ministry, in a release on Wednesday, said British Airways currently flies from London to Trinidad, via St Lucia, four times a week.

However, from March 27, 2022, the airline will add another flight to its weekly service.

The ministry noted, effective this same date, March 27, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be continuing its service from Amsterdam into Port of Spain.

Instead of via Barbados, passengers will be routed via St Maarten.

Commenting on the move Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said the country’s European market is showing encouraging growth.

“Since beginning its service, the number of passengers coming to Port of Spain has shown a steady flow of persons either starting their journey in London’s Gatwick Airport or coming in transit via London.”

Mitchell noted between British Airways and KLM, Trinidad has a great opportunity to target European visitors to come experience all the country has to offer.

Because the European market typically favours Tobago, he also sees great benefits for the island as it sets up opportunities for collaboration and co-marketing as a dual island destination.

“Developing the tourism product continues to be high on this Ministry’s agenda as visitors want to experience a destination’s culture and who they are as a people. The development of festivals is one such area that will be used to build awareness of the destination and generate tourism and economic activity for the country,” Mitchell added.

On Monday, the St Lucia Tourism Authority’s marketing manager, Christopher Gustave, in a statement said the Trinidadian market is on a steady trajectory towards a full recovery and with the resumption of service from British Airways, St Lucia anticipates even more arrivals from this source market.

“Tour operators have begun tailoring attractive packages thereby increasing demand, which we look forward to, especially within the Easter period.”

Gustave pointed to data that indicates there is demand for travel in Trinidad, which has served as the second-largest source market within the Caribbean context.

“The strong appeal of brand St Lucia and our similarities in culture integrate a great movement with our people, who are always eager to welcome our Caribbean family,” he added.

British Airways’ Caribbean commercial manager, Diane Corrie, said: “As an extension to British Airways’ route from London, this summer the airline will be operating five flights weekly between Trinidad and the beautiful island of St Lucia, famed for its amazing snorkelling, idyllic beaches, and great resorts. Now is the perfect opportunity to book your summer holiday or visit family and friends–just a short hour’s flight away.”

First printed in Trinidad Daily Express Newspaper