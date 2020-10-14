Backyard Garden Competition aims to encourage healthy and promote food security

By SKNIS,

The Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism held the Launch of the Backyard Garden Competition on Saturday 10th October at the St. Kitts Eco Park.



Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, stated that the competition aims to spread awareness on food security and healthy eating practices among the residents of this twin-island Federation.



He continued, “At the Ministry of Tourism, these projects are so much more than competitions … for us it is more about, collaboration, cooperation, greater integration and inclusion of our citizens and our residents in helping to develop and to grow both the tourism and agriculture sectors.”



“This is part of our community tourism outreach and awareness programme and our strong determination to spread and speak about the benefits of tourism beyond the traditional borders and into more rural areas in particular,” he said.



“For the foreseeable future, many of our guests will be looking to enjoy our island home in ways that will allow them to avoid large crowds so we can expect requests more for do it yourself and off the beat and track type of tours for more immersive, more hands on experiences that still allow them to enjoy our heritage and our culture. Our flora, our fauna, our cuisine and all that we have to offer from the mountains to the sea while observing all the health protocols of course,” said Minister Grant.



“Our home garden will definitely add to the beauty of our surroundings, speak to our pride of place and creativity and help us to maintain a healthy diet,” he said.



He further stated that “Over eighty tour guides have already graduated from the Ministry of Tourism’s walk in tour programme, many of whom are farmers, many of whom are home gardeners and agro-processors.”



“This backyard garden competition is the ideal opportunity for you to put those skills, your knowledge and your passion and your creative energies and juices to good use and deliver those extraordinary, wow unique experiences that add value to every guest interaction,” Minister Grant said.

Main photo: Hon. Lindsay Grant speaks at launch of Backyard Garden Competition