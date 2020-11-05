Backyard parties require police permission

By SKNIS,

With the festive season fast approaching, Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry is reminding citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis that all social activities have been suspended unless one applies for approval and written permission is given by the Commissioner of Police.

At Wednesday’s (November 04, 2020) COVID-19 briefing of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Superintendent Henry, quoted the regulation prohibiting persons from hosting, attending or visiting any social activity in a public place. He explained that a public place covers any space, whether indoor or outdoor, privately or publicly owned, which is accessible to the public via payment, or invitation, whether expressed or implied.

“Whether you are having it (an event) in a place that is in public like in the square or in Warner Park or you are having it at your home, whether in your house or in your yard, it becomes a public place as long as the public is invited, and so you require permission,” the senior police officer stated.

The letter requesting permission to host an event can be submitted at the Basseterre Police Station or emailed to officeofcommissioner@police.kn. Superintendent Henry noted that the Police Force will simplify the process for persons to apply.

“We are working on a website where persons can apply online to reduce contact with anyone bringing or picking up a letter and so very shortly, we are launching this website,” he stated.

Main Photo: SUPERINTENDENT CROMWELL HENRY