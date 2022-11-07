Bad weather forces schools & government offices to close in St. Kitts

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, Monday, 7th November, 2022, (MyVue News.com)-Schools in St. Kitts were forced to close early on Monday, due to heavy rainfall that the island has been experiencing since Saturday. In a message dispatched to all public schools, late Monday morning, the Ministry of Education indicated that it decided to take action, effective midday.

They, therefore, urged all parents to collect their children, or organize for them to be picked up as soon as possible. This closure affects thousands of students at the primary and secondary levels.

On Friday, 4th November, the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), urged residents to be alert. NEMA stated then that it had been closely monitoring a trough system that had been developing over the northeastern Caribbean.

They said the system was likely to create some wet conditions throughout the weekend, for St. Kitts & Nevis.

In addition to the slight disruption of schools, other areas have been affected, including the ferry service between the two islands. Most services have been suspended, though a few vessels have made scheduled runs.

Government also closed its non-essential offices, from 1:00 p.m. to allow employees the opportunity to head home early and to also secure their children from the schools that have been closed.

Most private sector facilities remained open but employees are likely to face some challenges at the end of the workday, when they make their commute home, especially to the rural parts of the island.

Later in the day, just before 2:00 p.m. a notice from the office of the acting prime minister, Dr. Geoffey Hanley, indicated that on the advice of the MET Office and NEMA, and in consultation with the St. Kitts & Nevis Chamber of Industry & Commerce, they have agreed that all sectors should consider taking precautionary measures and facilitate the early release of staff from 2:00 p.m.

This they said was being done out of an abundance of caution, considering the persistent showers associated with tropical Storm Nicole.

Citizens and residents have been encouraged to exercise extreme caution when crossing or parking in known waterways, such as ghauts. They were also askeded to avoid being outside unless absolutely necessary.

The present weather conditions have heightened the risk for the potential of flash flooding, rock falls and landslides.

So far, St. Kitts and Nevis has escaped the ravishes of storms this hurricane season, (which ends on 30th November).