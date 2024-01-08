Bahamian schoolgirl shot and killed at home

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC)— Police in The Bahamas are probing the murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police said that Davinique Gray, an 11th grader at RM Bailey High School, died instantly after gunmen fired several shots at her Nassau Village residence on Saturday night.

She was one of three people killed over the weekend. Her death brings to eight the total murders recorded so far this year in the country.

Relatives of the schoolgirl said that she was killed on the date of her father’s birthday, David Gray Sr, who was murdered in December 2021.

One relative said that a voice recording circulating on social media claims that the schoolgirl was killed because she witnessed a murder and mentioned it on social media. But the relative denied the allegation, urging the public to “stop making up false narratives”.

Meanwhile, also over the weekend, a man was found dead at the base of a stairwell with gunshot injuries to his upper torso. Police said a search of the area resulted in the discovery of a firearm with ammunition believed to be connected to the fatal shooting. They said they are looking for a suspect wearing a black jacket and a tam who fled from the scene in a vehicle.

The authorities also said that a man was killed in Nassau Village on Friday night in a drive-by shooting.

The victim, believed to be in his early 40s, reportedly tried to run but collapsed a short distance away.