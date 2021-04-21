Ban on single-use plastics is a special topic on ‘Working For You’ on Wednesday, April 21

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2021 (SKNIS): The ban on single-use plastics will be discussed on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The special guests will be Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Sharon Rattan; Biosafety Officer in the Ministry of Environment, Vicia Woods; and Kenney Manning of the Sustainable Destination Council in the Ministry of Tourism.

The discussion will focus on the dangers of plastic; the ban on single-use plastics and why the ban is important; and the plan of action for the implementation of the ban on single-use plastics in St. Kitts & Nevis.

