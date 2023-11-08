Bank of Nevis Launching New & Improved Online Banking App

Charlestown, Nevis- The Bank of Nevis Limited, (BON), will later this month officially launch its new online banking platform called B-Online which is expected to significantly enhance the experience of customers in St. Kitts & Nevis and overseas.

“We listened to the issues and concerns raised by our customers and as a consequence, we took action to deliver better service and a more satisfying product experience for our customers,” said Mr. Denrick Liburd, Acting CEO.

The new and improved application has been in development since late last year and will replace the previous online platform.

The Acting CEO explained that “The Upgraded platform was developed following extensive research and Mobilearth was chosen as the technology partner due to the company’s strong reputation for delivering personalized, innovative and secure digital banking solutions which will without a doubt reposition The Bank of Nevis as the leader in online banking solutions in St. Kitts & Nevis.”

Photo: Mr. Denrick Liburd, Acting CEO, Bank of Nevis Limited

“The new online banking solution is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, while also providing a high level of reliability and security to protect customers’ sensitive financial information,” said Mr. Liburd.

“When the new App is officially launched on November 22nd, customers will realize that it is comparable to, and in some instances, more efficient than others in the financial market,” said the Acting CEO.

Mr. Liburd also revealed that the new B-Online banking application offers more features and functionalities which makes it easier and more convenient for customers to bank on the go, from anywhere and at any time of the day.

The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON), which was founded on 9th December 1985 and has become one of the most progressive and innovative indigenous financial institutions within the Eastern Caribbean, starting in Nevis where it is the leading provider of banking services and recently expanding its operations with two branches on the island of St. Kitts.

The launch of this new App is a strong show of commitment to BON’s mandate to Improve the Quality of Life for its customers and all the people of the Federation.

Main Photo: Charlestown headquarters of the Bank of Nevis Limited