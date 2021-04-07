Bank of Nevis Limited physical presence in St. Kitts is a welcomed development, says Premier Brantley

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2021 (SKNIS): After being in operation for some 35 years, the Bank of Nevis limited has finally opened its doors in St. Kitts, a move Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation described as a “welcome development”.

“I think that that is a welcome development, and it shows how inextricably bound up these two islands have become that in terms of family ties we know that those of ours existed but now in terms of business and commerce, that the two islands are certainly moving together as one,” said Premier Brantley during the grand opening ceremony held in front of the former Royal Bank of Canada, the Circus, Basseterre on Tuesday, April 06. “This doesn’t mean that the Bank of Nevis is starting to do business here because it has always done business on St. Kitts. What it does mean is that the Bank of Nevis has established a physical presence here for the first time and I believe that it so be welcomed,” he reiterated.

Although there is an invitation for more international banks to do business in St. Kitts and Nevis, Minister Brantley said he is “personally delighted that our local banks are filling up space because when the Bank of Nevis does well, Nevis does well, St. Kitts does well, and our country does well.”

Premier Brantley added that although the bank is doing well it should consider expanding operations outside of the Federation.

“I want to say to you… that you must also look to the regional market and who knows maybe in my lifetime you will be in Canada opening a branch there as well. And why not? We have the capacity, the ability and we are limited as I always say only by the extent of our ambitions,” he said. “And so let our ambitions be broad, far-reaching, and let us say to the world today, on this historic occasion that we are ready to do business in the regional and international marketplace. There is absolutely no reason that we should be restricted in any way.”

He encouraged the general public to support the institution.

“To the good people of St. Christopher, our beloved sister, I would encourage you to continue to do business with the Bank of Nevis and to continue to strengthen this institution. As you have heard it’s an indigenous institution which is important to the overall development of the country,” he said.

The Bank of Nevis acquired the assets and liabilities of the Royal Bank of Canada (St. Kitts) effective Thursday, April 01, 2021. The Bank of Nevis Limited currently has four locations throughout the island. One is situated at Main Street, Charlestown, and the other at Chapel Street, Charlestown. The other two are located at the Circus and Wellington Road in Basseterre, St. Kitts.