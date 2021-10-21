Bankers’ Association of Saint Lucia collaborates with ECCU FIM partners to host Virtual Business Symposium

21 October 2021, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – The Bankers’ Association of Saint Lucia and Financial Information Month (FIM) partners from across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) will host the 2021 FIM Virtual Business Symposium on 27 October.

The Business Symposium, which is one of the featured events on the FIM calendar this year, will focus on one of the subthemes for FIM 2021: Minding Your Business: How small businesses can stay afloat in tough times. The discussions will cover the following topics:

Adaptation and Innovation; Fundamental Business Principles/Practices; Funding Assistance Options; Managing Your Business Finances; Risk Management: Physical and Financial; and Seeking New Opportunities.

Kevin Hope, Executive Director, St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the symposium. A panel of experts from across the ECCU with several years of experience in banking, entrepreneurship, funding options and finance management will share their expertise and perspectives on the topic. The session will run from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.