Barcelona hosts Madrid, Sociedad at Atlético on super Sunday

By JOSEPH WILSON

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona faces another test of its post-Messi era when Real Madrid visits Camp Nou on an action-packed Sunday that also features a clash between the Spanish league leader and its defending champion.

The first clásico since Lionel Messi left for Paris will inevitably overshadow an equally enticing visit by Real Sociedad to Atlético Madrid. The Basque Country side with its sleek attacking style leads the league, while the titleholder boasts the deepest attack in the competition.

The visit by Madrid will close a three-game home stretch for Barcelona that coach Ronald Koeman called crucial to getting his team back on the winning path after a poor start to the season left him under intense pressure.

Koeman’s side started the week beating Valencia 3-1 in the league. It followed that by beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Wednesday that boosted Barcelona’s chances of avoiding elimination from the Champions League’s group stage for the first time in 20 years.

But Koeman was critical of his players for not being more convincing against a timid Dynamo. Defender Gerard Pique scored Barcelona’s only goal in three Champions League matches this season while its attack continues to sputter. Messi and Antoine Griezmann, which the cash-strapped Barcelona loaned back to Atlético this summer to save his salary, combined for 58 of Barcelona’s 122 goals last season.

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, right, celebrates with his teammate Memphis Depay after scoring his side’s first goal during a Champions League group E soccer match between F.C. Barcelona and Dinamo Kyiv at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)