Basketball City Sports A New Look

By SKNIS,

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25, 2021 (SKNIS): Basketball City in Basseterre is sporting a new look thanks to an expanded upkeep project implemented by the Department of Sports.

The interior and exterior of the premier basketball facility were repainted, while the wooden bleachers were replaced with aluminium bleachers. Nearby trees were trimmed, and other general improvement activities were carried out.

Minister of Sports, the Honourable Jonel Powell, surveyed the work at Basketball City on Friday (January 22, 2021). While there, he was greeted by Glenville Jeffers, President of the St. Kitts Amateur Basketball Association (SKABA). Mr. Jeffers thanked Minister Powell and the department staff for transforming the look and feel of the facility.

“I am quite pleased, and I am sure the basketball players and the fans will be pleased with how aesthetically clean and colourful … Basketball City looks,” Mr. Jeffers said. “It would be more appealing for people to come to Basketball City,” he added, noting that the junior teams had already begun competition, while the seniors were preparing to kick off their season shortly.

Minister Powell highlighted the positive relationship between the Department of Sports and SKABA and pledged additional support.

“This is just part of the ongoing partnership that we hope to maintain with SKABA and part of the general maintenance and upkeep programme that we want to have in the Department of Sports, not just for basketball but for all of our sporting facilities across the island,” he stated.

Other improvements to be carried out at the premier basketball facility will see the resurfacing of the basketball court, replacement of the backboard and rings as well as the installation of adjustable basketball frames. The new frames will be useful in teaching the game to a younger generation as the ring can be lowered to a suitable height.

The minister said that the long term plan is to build a new home for the sport.

“The ultimate goal is for us to have a proper indoor facility in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Honourable Powell indicated. He referred to the economic challenges that St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the world are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said it would be impractical to expect such this year.

He expressed that “it is still on the table and it is something that I intend to achieve as the Minister of Sport here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Main Photo: L-R: HEAD GROUNDSMAN, ALEX MATTHEW; PRESIDENT OF SKABA, GLENVILLE JEFFERS; MINISTER OF SPORT, HON. JONEL POWELL; VALENCIA SYDER, PERMANENT SECRETARY IN THE MINISTRY OF SPORT