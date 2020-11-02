BCB to complete outstanding cricket tournaments

By Guyana Times,

As Guyana welcomes the new COVID-19 measures, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will welcome the return of cricket with the tournaments which were postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following tournaments have to be completed: Banks Beer two-day cricket (semi-finals); NBS 40 overs (quarter-finals); Premium Asphalt/TR Construction tourney (semi-finals/final); Mike’s Pharmacy Under-15 tournament (final); Lewison General Store Under-15 (semifinal + final); Elizabeth Styles Under-21 (final) and Let’s Bet Sports 20/20 (overall finals).

According to the BCB Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu, teams involved are asked to get themselves in order for a possible restart of the cricket season. BCB President Hilbert Foster recently spoke to the Head of the Region Six COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Vishalya Sharma.

A letter from the BCB would be submitted shortly to Dr Sharma seeking the Government’s permission for the restart of cricket and the regulations under which teams have to play. No new tournament would be started for the rest of the year. The BCB is hoping to hit the ground running in 2021.

The new COVID-19 measures that will be in effect from November 1 permit sporting events to be held, subject to the approval of the Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony and in compliance with any guidelines that the Health Ministry may issue.

Additionally, gyms and fitness centres can re-open at 50 per cent capacity under these new COVID-19 measures. From November 1 to 30, the coronavirus curfew would be in effect from 22:30h to 04:00h.