Be prepared for the rise in COVID-19 cases

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 10th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The people of St. Kitts & Nevis have again been warned that they should continue to brace themselves for a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, now that the borders have been opened and commercial flights have resumed.

This renewed call comes in the wake of the announcement of the country’s 26th case of the virus, from since March this year.

However, health officials also confirmed that only 3 cases are active and all others, (23), have recovered, with no deaths recorded.

Before the borders re-opened, there were only 19 cases.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, on Wednesday, 9th December, 2020, confirmed that the case landed in the Federation on 25th November, from the United States of America.

The individual, said Laws, was quarantined in Nevis and is now in isolation.

Speaking at the COVID-19 Briefing by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Dr. Laws revealed that they anticipated and extensively prepared for a rise in COVID-19 cases following the reopening of the borders to regional and international passengers on Saturday, 31st October, 2020.



A government release also quoted Laws saying, “I want to assure the general public that these additional imported cases have been in quarantine since they arrived on the Federation.”



When a person is confirmed as positive, he or she is then placed in isolation.



“We now have three persons in isolation,” indicated Dr. Laws, which highlights the successful recovery of some of the recent confirmed cases.



The Chief Medical Officer noted that testing continues. As of yesterday (December 09), 4,335 persons have been tested for the novel Coronavirus. There are five results pending, added the statement from the government information service.



Photo: Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer of St. Kitts and Nevis

Main Photo: COVID-19 Virus