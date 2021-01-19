Beekeeping Grant

By SKNIS,

Civil Society Organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for grant funding of up to US$50,000 to implement or expand beekeeping under an Apiculture and Biodiversity project.

The funds are offered through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grant Programme (SGP) which falls under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Programme.

Applicants are required to submit a Letter of Interest (LOI) to the GEF SGP UNDP National Coordinator via email iliswatts@unops.org. Applications must be received on or before January 31, 2021.