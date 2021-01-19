Beenie, Krystal call it quits

By Jamaica Observer,

BEENIE Man announced on social media yesterday that he and Krystal Tomlinson, his girlfriend of five years, have split.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy-winning artiste noted that the break-up was amicable.

“Krystal Tomlinson and Moses Davis…we are apart, we are not together anymore and it’s not because of any bad vibes or any disrespect. People just grow apart and life change. That’s it. So, me free, single and disengaged and she free, single and ready to engage,” he said in the clip.

Tomlinson, 30, is president of the People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) and caretaker for West Rural St Andrew. She shares a two-year-old daughter with the 47-year-old entertainer.

In 2013, she copped the titles of Miss Manchester Festival Queen and Miss Jamaica Festival Queen.

Tomlinson also took to Instagram to share a comment about the separation.

“Five years and folding. Part of growth is knowing when things have come to an end. Knowing not to force it. Knowing to let it be. Leaving while there is love and not waiting until it is dry, empty and full of animosity. Knowing to choose peace and trusting that all things work together for our good. I’ve remained silent for a while on this question, not to keep a secret but to get clear, certain and centred. I am clear. I am certain. I am centred. This chapter on love, written with love, is closed,” Tomlinson wrote.

Beenie Man was previously married to dancehall singjay Michelle “D’Angel” Downer in 2006, before splitting up in 2010. They reunited briefly in 2011 before divorcing officially.

Since the news broke, thousands have flocked social media to add their two cents.

“This is done so respectfully. I hope others can take a page from your book. The Internet need not know everything; just how it started, it went on and it ended,” wrote Coleen Stewart under Tomlinson’s post.

Misheca Seymour added, “Well said, my sister. I am sad because I am a fan of you both and loved your love. But, you’ve said it all so perfectly with these words. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family as you go through this difficult phase. Joy comes in the morning. That’s the promise.”

Meanwhile, some of the comments under Beenie Man’s post were not so welcoming.

Sharlene Campbell said, “Disgusting Beenie Man. Not a good way to announce something like this. Mi lose affa yuh, bredda and you is a artiste mi did respect. Jah know star.”

“You a big man. Time to settle down and stop run all over the damn place, man. Beenie Man, mi vex…Jah know, mi vex. Beenie, what did you do wrong?, Lesa Williams added.

Beenie Man won a Grammy Award for the album Art and Life in 2001. He is known for songs, such as Girls Dem Sugar, Who Am I, Romie, Slam, and I’m Okay.

Main Photo: Beenie Man and Krystal Tomlinson in happier times