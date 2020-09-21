Belize Celebrating 39th Anniversary of Political Independence

By Caribbean National Weekly,

Belize is celebrating its 39th anniversary of political independence from Britain with low keyed celebrations occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping in a congratulatory message, said the regional grouping had benefitted from the commitment of the capital city of Belize, Belmopan.

“The advice and guidance to the Community in discharging your responsibility as the Lead Head of Government for Justice and Governance in the Quasi Cabinet is highly appreciated,” CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque said in his message to Prime Minister Dean Barrow.

He said that the theme selected for the Independence Anniversary celebration “Overcoming Adversity, Creating Opportunity, Belizeans: Unite for Prosperity!”, is a rallying call for the people of Belize, as the country, like those of the wider world, traverses a challenging period of time.

“This Theme also speaks to the virtues of positivity and determination, hallmarks that have served Belize well and will propel it into the next chapter. As Belize commemorates this auspicious occasion, the Community celebrates with the nation and assures you that we will work together to build a brighter future for all Belizeans,” LaRocque said.

The United States said it regarded Belize as a “valued friend and partner”: as it congratulated the country on its 39th anniversary of your independence.

“Belize is a valued friend and partner with whom we have robust economic, cultural, and familial ties. We thank Belize for its cooperation in addressing the common challenge of border security, and for the joint effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to work together toward our shared goals of security, prosperity, and advancing democracy and the rule of law,” US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo said in a message.

Belize has recorded 19 deaths and 1, 536 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Main photo: Belize flag