“BEST V BEST” FOUR-DAY SQUADS ANNOUNCED TO PREPARE FOR SRI LANKA TESTS

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection panel today named 26 players to participate in a “Best v Best” four-day practice match in preparation for the upcoming Test Series against Sri Lanka.

The match will be held on March 8-11 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) ahead of the two Test matches which will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in Antigua. Several members of the West Indies Test team which beat Bangladesh in the recent series have been named for the match, whilst other recent Test squad players are participating in the CGI Insurance ODI Series from March 10-14.

CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper explained the concept and outlined the details:

“The ‘Best v Best’ game is firstly part of our preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka. It gives the players who performed well in the last West Indies Championship an opportunity to showcase their skills, playing against each other, which we expect to be very competitive and put forward a case for themselves. It is a chance to raise their stock and show what they can do,” Harper said.

“The Test series win in Bangladesh was a real joy to watch. The results were brilliant, but it was the passion, the application and the determination, as well as the team spirt that were exactly what we wanted to see. It was most encouraging to see everyone pulling together and working hard for each other and enjoying each other’s success. I think the team performed much better than many people thought they were capable of doing. I am really looking forward to seeing the team move forward and build from here.”

SQUAD A: Kraigg Brathwite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer Jr., Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween Jayden Seales.

SQUAD B: Roston Chase (captain), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican.

Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel have been rested for this match due to their workload management.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CCG – Coolidge Cricket Ground

SVRS – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

March 3: 1st T20I at CCG – 6pm Eastern Caribbean (ECT), 5pm Jamaica (JT)

March 5: 2nd T20I at CCG – 6pm ECT/ 5pm JT

March 7: 3rd T20I at CCG – 6pm ECT/5pm JT

March 8-11: “Best vs Best” 4-Day Game at CCG – 10am ECT, 9am JT

March 10: 1st CG Insurance ODI at SVRS – 9:30am ECT/ 8:30am JT

March 12: 2nd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS – 9:30am ECT/8:30am JT

March 14: 3rd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS – 1:30pm ECT/12:30pm JT (day/night)

March 17-18: two-day warm-up match – CCG

March 21-25: 1st Test at SVRS – 10am ECT/9am JT

March 29 to April 2: 2nd Test at SVRS – 10am ECT/9am JT