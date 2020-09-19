Major News

Best wishes extended for St. Kitts and Nevis from the Netherlands

September 19, 2020

By SKNIS,

As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 37 years of independence on September 19, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has extended congratulations and best wishes for the well-being of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.
 
“As we mark this occasion, I want to acknowledge that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge to us all,” he said. ” I wish you, your government and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis strength, courage and health as together we continue our efforts to overcome coronavirus.”

Main photo: HIS MAJESTY KING WILLEM-ALEXANDER OF THE NETHERLANDS

