Big Cheese captured

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 12th December, 2020, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- His escape from lawful custody did not last long and in only a matter of 24 hours, he was captured.

Calvin Grant, aka ‘Big Cheese’, of Fort Thomas Road is back in Police custody, after escaping from the Basseterre court house while in the care of officers.

A police bulletin was issued to the local media, with police seeking the assistance of the public for his capture.

They finally got a break when on Thursday, 10th December, 2020, just after midday, Grant was apprehended by police officers, on Wigley Avenue, West Basseterre.

He has since been formally charged for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody.He still faces charges for larceny, which is what he seemed to have been trying to avoid when he went on the run on Wednesday, 9th December, 2020.

Photo: Big Cheese

Main Photo: Basseterre Prison