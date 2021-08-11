Bill to set foundation of a national quality infrstructure

Bureau of Standards Bill sets foundation for implementation of a national quality infrastructure

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 11, 2021 (SKNBS): The Bureau of Standards Bill, 2021, which was

read for the first time in the National Assembly on August 05, 2021, is significant as it sets the

foundation for a National Quality Infrastructure (NQI).

An NQI is a national framework that guides the production of local goods and services based on

agreed standards that follow international benchmarks.

As the bill addresses the NQI, it speaks on matters such as standardization, accreditation,

metrology, and conformity assessment (testing, inspection, and certification).

The Bill allows for inspection of goods and commodities at the border. It also permits the

inspection of establishments that sell goods and commodities in the country. Such inspection may

include checking for labels as well as testing of commodities to ensure they conform to certain

regulations.

The Bill was moved by the Honourable Minister Eugene Hamilton, in the absence of the Minister

of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the Honourable Senator

Wendy Phipps. It was seconded by the Honourable Attorney General Vincent Byron.

It is a Bill to provide for the preparation, promotion and implementation of standards and standard

related activities in relation to commodities, goods, services, processes, and practices to ensure

quality through compliance with technical regulations where relevant by the establishment and

operation of a Bureau of Standards to define the powers and functions of the Bureau of Standards,

to provide for transitional provisions and for incidental matters.