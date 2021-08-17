Billboard gets Spice-y

BY KEVIN JACKSON

DESPITE strong competition from Spice (10) and Vybz Kartel (Born Fi Dis), Bob Marley’s Legend continues to hold the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

Legend sold 2,533 copies in pure album sales, with 10,784,640 in audio streams. It clocks its 84th week in the top spot.

Spice’s 10 debuts at number six. Released August 6 by VP Records, it sold 676 copies in pure albums sales, while audio streaming activity accounts for 851,299.

Born Fi Dis (Prelude) by Vybz Kartel, a 12-track set from the Aiko Pon Di Beat/Vybz Kartel Muzik/Short Boss Muzik labels, enters at number nine, selling 605 copies in pure album sales, and 812,638 in audio streams.

10 is Spice’s third entry on the Billboard reggae table. In 2014, her EP So Mi Like It debuted at number 14, while the mixtape Capture opened at number one in 2018.

Since Capture topped the chart, no other female dancehall act from Jamaica has risen to the top position.

However, in 2019 a number of female reggae acts made the chart: Marcia Griffiths (number two with Timeless); Koffee (her Grammy-winning Rapture EP hit number one); Rita Marley (number three with Lioness of Reggae); Analea Brown ( Queendom at number two); and Estelle ( Lovers Rock, at number two). Deejay Vanessa Bling’s Still Standing EP came in at number three.

No female artiste entered the Billboard Reggae Album Chart’s Top 10 in 2020.

Vybz Kartel has charted nine titles on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. He is yet to score a number one; his highest position came in 2016 when King of The Dancehall stalled at number two. Last year’s Dons and Divas peaked at number six.

Back to the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is firm at number two, while Look for The Good by Jason Mraz is three.

World on Fire by Stick Figure rises two places to number four, while the group’s Set in Stone moves up to five.

Re-entering the chart at number seven is Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection. He also occupies the eight spot The Trinity.

In The Moment by Rebelution jumps from number 12 to 10.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart, Spice and Vybz Kartel debut at numbers one and two, respectively, while Walshy Fire: Riddimentary rises to three.

Jason Mraz’s Look for The Good slips to number four, In the Moment is down to five, while The Trojan Story (Various Artistes) is at six.

Etana’s Pamoja re-enters at number seven, while new at eight s Sizzla’s On A High.

The compilation, Rocksteady Got Soul, is firm at nine, while Skip Marley’s Higher Place rises five places to 10.