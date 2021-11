Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, November 03, 2021 (EMU):​ Many students in St. Kitts and Nevis have experienced some form of bullying and /or violence in schools. The Ministry of Education’s Media Unit, is seeking the support of the public in creating a united front against all forms of bullying and school violence. To show their support, members of the public are asked to wear blue on Thursday, November 04 – International Day Against Violence and Bullying at Schools including Cyber-bullying.