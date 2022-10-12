Boat crew now formally charged for major drug bust￼ ￼

By MyVue News.com Staff Reporter

Basseterre, October 12, 2022 (MyVue News.com)-The crew of a foreign vessel that was confiscated last week with a cargo of over 71 million dollars worth of drugs, has been officially charged, both by police and customs in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Police say that the men, all found with the drugs on the MV Elizabeth, were charged on Friday, 7th October, 2022. They are now being held on remand, at the Basseterre prison facility.

Among the five (5) charged are Desue Mc Farlang and Ronald Olliviere of Grenada, along with Peter Scotland, Saleem Ali, and Micheal Jack of Trinidad and Tobago.

The charges are for the offences of possession of Cannabis with intent to supply, importation of Cannabis, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine and importation of cocaine.

The five have also been charged by Customs for fraudulent evasion of Cannabis, fraudulent evasion of cocaine, concealment of Cannabis, concealment of cocaine and false declaration of documents.

Mc Farlang received an additional charge for the offence of modification of the vessel for the purpose of concealment.

The vessel was seized on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022, at the cargo port in Bird Rock, Basseterre.

The cocaine is said to have a street value of approximately EC$71,280,000.00, while the Cannabis is estimated at EC$156,000.