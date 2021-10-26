Bounty film seeks backer

BY RICHARD JOHNSON

IF producer Nigel “Niney” Dixon has his way, production on a movie starring Bounty Killer could begin before the year-end.

Dixon told the Jamaica Observer that, given the current downturn in entertainment, including film production, he would love to take advantage of the availability of both cast and crew to begin filming the drama set in the streets of Jamaica.

“In addition to Bounty, there are other musical talents that I would want to draw on for this project. I don’t want to call any names right now, as I haven’t spoken to some of them as yet, and we have to make a final decision with the director. But the truth is, right now, there are no major festivals taking place so some of them should be available. The same for the crew, who are not presently employed. That’s why I need to go before the end of this year. We never know things might get going while people are available,” said Dixon.

British-born, Jamaica-based film-maker Rick Elgood wrote the screenplay based on a story by Dixon and will also direct the film. Elgood is known for his work on a number of projects, including Dancehall Queen, One Love, and the television series Mi and Mi Kru. He also directed a documentary series on the life if the internationally renowned mento band The Jolly Boys.

Dixon, whose work has worked on video production, also noted that he is also wrapping up discussions with financiers.

“We are hoping to get one major financier on board so we can go ahead. We have others in the wings, but really want this person on board to help with their international links. The truth is this is a Jamaican film but we are making it so that an international audience can also appreciate it. The story is universal, but just told through the eyes of the Jamaican culture and experience. The things we are showcasing happen everywhere in the world and this time it just happens to be here. So I should be wrapping up with that financial backer by the end of this week and be able to move forward. Even if this one doesn’t work out, there are other backers who would be worth approaching,” Dixon noted.

The producer, who is still keeping the name of the film project close to his chest, noted that the storyline follows the life of a youngster who was bullied and grows to become a community don involved in criminal activity. Along the way, a number of plot twists showcase the how crime comes back to hurt him in ways he least expects.

“We really want to start conversations in the home after persons have watched the film on the fact that crime can really comes back at you in ways you least expect. It’s a lesson not only for the gunmen, but also for their mothers, women and other family members who defend their actions,” Dixon added.

