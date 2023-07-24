Box offices open for ticket sales in Barbados and Guyana for West Indies vs India white ball matches

Box offices stay open in Trinidad for 3rd CG United ODI and 1st T20I

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the opening dates of box offices for ticket sales in Barbados and Guyana ahead of the West Indies and India white ball matches in those countries.

The box office at Kensington Oval opened on Monday 24 July at 9am. The office will be opened daily from 9am to 5pm on non-match days and 7:30am to 3pm on match days. The two teams will meet in the first and second matches in the CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK on Thursday 27 July and Saturday 29 July.

At Kensington Oval, venue ticket prices start from BDS$50 for standard seats and children and seniors benefit from half price tickets.

The ticket box office at Bourda Cricket Ground in Georgetown, Guyana will open from Saturday 29 July from 8:30am for fans to make their purchases. The office will be opened daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm on non-match days. Guyana will host the second and third T20 Internationals at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday 6 August and Tuesday 8 August. Ticket prices start from GY$3000 for mounds entry at the Guyana National Stadium.

The box office at the Queen’s Park Oval will remain opening for fans to secure tickets for third ODI of CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK on 3 August and the first T20I on 6 August, which will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Tickets start from TT$100 for mounds entry and the Tribe Party Stand is also now on sale with all-inclusive drinks and light food options from TT$600.

CWI has also announced that for the first time, West Indies hospitality by the Red Stand will be on sale for the first time with tickets for the hospitality suites priced at TT$1300 (US$191) for the 1st CG United ODI and TT$1100 (US$162) for the 1st T20I. The Red Stand hospitality is a premium all-inclusive experience in air-conditioned suites, with outdoor viewing and fully inclusive premium food and drink options.

Fans who purchase online tickets online from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, benefit from a 20% discount on the venues’ box office prices (excluding Party Sand and Hospitality tickets). Fans can register for their account and purchase tickets at https://tickets.windiescricket.com .

Schedule of upcoming matches

CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK

27 July: 1st ODI CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd ODI CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK, Barbados

1 August: 3rd ODI CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida