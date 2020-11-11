Boyz goalie Miller trying to make sense of topsy-turvy COVID-impacted football year

By Ian Burnett,

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, veteran Jamaican goalkeeper Dwayne St Aubyn Miller has described the year 2020 as “tricky and strange”.

The 33-year-old St Thomas native is currently without a club, after suffering an injury earlier, and coupled with the negative effects of COVID-19 on the Swedish football league, he was not able to recover in time to find a new club.

And to add insult to injury, his club Syrianska was demoted to the third division as punishment by the Swedish Football Association.

The former Harbour View Football Club player has been playing in Sweden for over a decade.

Having taken his time to rehabilitate from the injury, Miller believes that he is fit enough and ready to give of his best for Jamaica against hosts Saudi Arabia on Saturday and next Tuesday, should Head Coach Theodore Whitmore and goalkeeper coach Warren Barrett select him as first choice.

“It’s a very tricky and strange time now and all we can do as a team is to put out our best and do whatever necessary in order to get a good result,” Miller told the Jamaica Observer during an interview while getting a message from the Reggae Boyz team masseur Garone Brown, last night.

But on a personal note, he added: “For now I am just focussing on myself being in the best shape possible so that I can perform the best way possible in the two games if the coach sees me fit for these games, so I’m just looking for a good performance despite the conditions.”

Being a professional out of contract, Miller reflected on the year as topsy-turvy, and not just for himself, but everyone navigating their way through this uncertain time.

He explained that after he suffered the injury there was a projection for him to recover within a certain time, but that schedule was thrown out the door when the Swedish Football Association released a crammed league fixture which left his recovery plans in tatters.

“So, I just decided to work with my personal trainer to stay in shape, so nothing much has been going on with me,” noted Miller, who was a member of the Reggae Boyz’ Concacaf Gold Cup squad last year.

He says the goal now is to try to sign for a new club when the transfer window reopens in January, as as a result he is doing everything to get himself in tip-top shape.

Miller further explained that the nature of his injuries related to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament, which required two surgeries in both knees.

He said the nature of those surgeries trigger weaknesses in the joints, and in trying to strengthen same, he suffered a quadriceps strain in the right leg.

“It’s all about power, so to get that power I had some struggles, but I’m good now, though I’m still doing my rehab,” Miller said.

Known for his agility and bravery, Miller said he has been recovering for about a month now, and that he could have recovered early but he chose to take it slowly after realising that he would have missed the season anyway, in addition to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 reality.

But what are the chances of the 2011 top goalkeeper in the Superettan finding suitable employment next season?

“You can never tell in this sport, but you have to put in the work and with hard work what is due to you will eventually come to you, so we will see what happens.”

Main Photo: MILLER…it’s a very tricky and strange time now and all we can do as a team is to put out our best (Photo: Observer file)