Brantley’s CCM wins second term but smaller margin

Basseterre, Tuesday, 13th December, 2022, (My Vue News.com)-The local elections held in Nevis on Monday, 12th December, 2022, are over. The results have not changed who governs for another five-year term.

The Concerned Citizens Movement, (CCM), has secured enough seats in the small Nevis Island Assembly, to dominate local politics until 2027. The official results gave CCM 3, and NRP 2 seats. A slim majority of one.

However, Nevisians had to wait until the following day, Tuesday, (morning), 13th December, over 11 hours after the polls had closed before they could learn who would run the affairs of their government.

This delay must have been scary for supporters on both sides. It could have gone in favour of either party. Or so it seemed then.

At that time, both the CCM and the opposition Nevis Reformation Party were tied on 2 seats each.

The race in the constituency of St. Johns, between CCM leader, Mark Brantley and NRP’s Dr. Patricia Bartlette, was still too close to call. Bartlette, at one point, led the incumbent Brantley by some 52 votes.

Ultimately, Brantley prevailed and retained his seat and the government, beating Bartlette by 147 votes.

Brantley secured 1,313 votes compared to Bartlette’s 1,166.

Unfortunately, Brantley’s colleague and deputy leader of the party and administration, Alexis Jeffers, became the only incumbent to lose his seat.

Jeffers, who had been serving the people of St. James as their representative for a few terms, lost his seat to a newcomer, and the new leader of the NRP, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge.

Jeffers got 742 votes, compared to Hodge’s 750.

L-R: Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Cleone Simmonds-Stapleton and Dr. Patricia Bartlette, on Nomination Day

This is the first time that CCM was not successful in this constituency, since the party’s formation in 1987 and their first go at the polls in 1992.

This loss must be a major setback for CCM. Jeffers had always been viewed as a possible successor to Brantley whenever he decided to exit the political stage, at least on the local level.

The win for NRP should boost their morale, although they have to again settle for the opposition benches. In the future though, NRP will have a bigger presence on the opposition benches in the Nevis Island Assembly.

No longer would it be the voice of only one representative. By next week, NRP will have 3 voices, ( 2 elected and one appointed). This should make a stronger opposition and an emboldened NRP.

Joining Daniel-Hodge on the opposition seats will be her deputy, Cleone Simmonds-Stapleton, who managed to retain her seat, despite a strong challenge from the CCM’s new candidate, Latoya B Jones, in the parish of St. Thomas.

This was perhaps the most talked about and watched race, leading up to the poll. However, at the end of Monday’s count, Simmonds-Stapleton comfortably defeated Jones by 204, ( Jones 508 votes and Stapleton 712 votes).

Jones and CCM however should be comforted by what was their most impressive performance ever in this traditional NRP stronghold. It is a stronghold though that appears to be turning into a competitive constituency, recognizing that CCM captured approximately 41.5% of the votes, compared to NRP’s 58.%.

With Jones securing 508 votes, (the highest number for CCM on record in St. Thomas), it is understood why NRP was adamant that the defence of the district would be done “at all cost”.

In the 2020 by-election, for instance, CCM managed only 191 votes. Therefore, these new tallies by Jones are moving in the right direction for CCM and NRP would have to keep a close watch for future elections, especially if Jones returns in 2027.

Jones is currently also the Deputy Speaker at the Federal level and serves in the federal parliament as a senator.

The challenge by NRP’s Jaedee Caines against CCM’s Spencer Brand in St. Paul also provided some political dramatics with early scares that CCM was in trouble.

Fortunately for Brand, who only won that seat by a narrow margin of 11 in 2017, he eventually defeated the NRP challenger, (631-604).

There was no concern however in the stronghold of St. George, (Gingerland), as CCM’s incumbent Eric Evelyn had an easy battle with newcomer, Rohan Isles of the NRP. Evelyn tallied 736 votes compared to Isles’ 311 votes.

Like all elections, there are many lessons from this one, for both parties. Such analysis, however, would only be possible and would result in positive changes, if they accept that all is not well.

Except for Evelyn in Gingerland, the margins of victory for CCM should be of great concern. For NRP, the gains by their political leader should be a stimulus for hope in future elections but at the same time, the increased voter count for CCM against NRP in St. Thomas should also raise questions for NRP.

Sadly, in Caribbean politics, including in St. Kitts & Nevis, few parties do in fact take stock of their changing fortunes. Perhaps this may not be the case going forward for CCM and NRP, in Nevis. But who knows?

The newly elected members are expected to be sworn in, in the coming days, but all eyes will be switching from the polls on Monday, to the possible names of persons who would be appointed (as senators), to the Assembly by the NRP, (one), and CCM, (2).

File Featured Photo: Mark Brantley.