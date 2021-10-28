Bubble experience to continue at Port Zante for the time being during cruise ship calls

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 28, 2021 (SKNIS): The Bubble Experience at Port Zante will continue for the time being as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Tourism and the National COVID-19 Task Force work to mitigate any spread of COVID-19.

On days when cruise ships are docked at the main cruise port, persons who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed into the bubble. A temporary barrier is erected around Port Zante to prevent anyone from going in or out of the Bubble. The Bubble allows the fully vaccinated excursionists to patronize the stores and restaurants, thereby generating economic activity for the business.

At a press conference on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, noted that there are 27 ship calls scheduled in November and 51 calls in December.

“When a ship comes in any store at Port Zante, operating must be operating with all persons who are fully vaccinated. That is not to say that the stores cannot have persons who are not vaccinated. Just to say, on that particular day, those individuals are not allowed to work,” Minister Grant stated during the press conference held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

The bubble protocol at Port Zante was instituted on September 14, 2021, when the Celebrity Equinox marked a return to the main cruise port since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excursionists are also able to proceed on bubble tours interacting with fully vaccinated tour guides and staff at approved sites and activities.

Featured Image – Retail shops at Port Zante