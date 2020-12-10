Bubble life took a toll on Russellby

By Ryan Bachoo,

With doses of frustration, anxiety and emotional distress, Andre Russell opened up about how he ended up playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as opposed to representing the West Indies in its recently concluded three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand. Without Russell, the visitors fell to a 2-0 series loss.

The T20 superstar came under increased criticism after informing Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that he needed a break from the bio-secure bubble system that he had to continuously endure. However, Russell would later show up in Sri Lanka to represent the Colombo Kings in its domestic T20 tournament.

In an interview on Sportsmax Zone on Tuesday night, Russell explained how he has struggled to cope with cricket’s new bio-secure environment.

“Coming from a bubble in Trinidad [Caribbean Premier League] to come straight into Abu Dhabi [IPL], days on days you can only go practice and come back to the hotel,” he said.

The Jamaican recalled a conversation he had with West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard during the IPL saying, “I was talking to Pollard and he said, ‘Russ, I’m not forcing you. I’m just asking you. Are you coming to New Zealand?’ I said yes I would want to come but right now Polly my head space is messed up. I’m struggling. I’m not getting any runs.”

Following that, Russell told the CWI chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, that he wasn’t in the frame of mind to go on tour and deal with another bio-secure bubble.

“I changed my stance. I changed my technique. I changed my trigger movement, all of these things I changed just to score runs in IPL and nothing was going my way. The pressure was real,” a frustrated Russell recalled.

Thereafter, the West Indies all-rounder said he had a conversation with Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul in which they told him after the 14 days of quarantine, the restrictions will be relaxed in New Zealand. It was that chance to get out of the bubble he was looking for and he went back to the chairman of selectors to tell him he had a change of heart but by that time the squad had already been selected.

As the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to make the playoffs of the IPL, Russell headed out of the bubble into Dubai to free his mind.

“When you feel like you coming out of prison… I’ve never been to prison but this lockdown actually felt… Playing cricket in a bubble and you’re not performing, it can really take a toll,” Russell said as he tried to paint a picture of life in a bio-secure bubble for viewers.

Having already turned down an LPL contract, Russell said Angelo Matthews texted him while he was in Dubai asking him to play for the Colombo Kings if only as a batsman. He decided to take up the offer after relaxing in Dubai for two-and-a-half weeks saying that period gave him the mental strength to go back into a bubble.

So far, the hard-hitting right-hander has scored 137 runs in five innings with a high score of 65.

Next year, Russell is set to head off to professional American football team Dallas Cowboys for two months to work on his fitness. It’s an opportunity that is being provided by KKR owner Venky Mysore.

“I’m tired of people saying he’s breaking down every minute and Andre Russell cannot finish a tour. No, I don’t want to be known as that type of player,” an emotional Russell said.

Guardian

Main photo: Andre Russell, West Indies allrounder