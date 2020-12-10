Budget Day fast approaching

By Staff Writer, MyVue News.com,

Basseterre, 10th December, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The first Budget of the new Timothy Harris led administration will be presented in the National Assembly of St. Kitts & Nevis, on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020, when law makers meet in temporary accommodations at the grand ballroom of the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel, Frigate Bay.

The new location, was also used for the formal opening of the new parliamentary term after the June 5th election, as a measure to better practice social distancing, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, actual debate between Members of Parliament, which commences the following day, Wednesday, will shift back to the Church Street based Chambers of the National Assembly.

This is expected to be one of the most challenging budgets for the government, given its massive loss in potential revenue, occasioned by the business closures, lock downs and significant fall in business activity, due to the Coronavirus.

But it should also be challenging to the government which had to soften the blow of the economic fallout by implementing a generous COVID-19 Stimulus Package of over $120 Million; assisting many who lost their jobs, those placed on reduced working hours and income, and generally to cover other social costs related to the crisis.

Given that the global situation of the pandemic is likely to continue, at least in the first two quarters of the 2021, government will continue to see its revenue streams still negatively impacted, especially in light of the fact that sectors like tourism will still be struggling to return to the Pre-COVID-19 performances.

Minister of Finance and Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris will again have the duty to introduce and have read a first time, The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020, which will be responded to by the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Timothy Harris, who himself once held responsibility for finance, while in government.

The Assembly meetings will begin at 10:00am, daily.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris

Main Photo: Parliament of St Kitts & Nevis