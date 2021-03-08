Building on our Legacy: ZIZ at 60 presents refrigerator to Ade’s Place

Contributed

Staff and trainees at Ade’s Place, a centre for adults with disabilities, were on Friday March 5 the proud recipients of a 13 cubic feet refrigerator courtesy of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) which is celebrating its 60th anniversary under the theme ‘Building on our Legacy, ZIZ at 60!’

“As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary we thought it best to show our community spiritedness by presenting a gift to Ade’s Place,” said Acting General Manager of the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Mr Vere Galloway, at a simple but significant handover ceremony held at the centre which is located on Fern Street in Greenlands, Basseterre.

The ZIZ team which included, Sales and Marketing Manager Mr Grell Browne, Radio Manager Mr Alva Bradley, and Marketing and Sales Officer Ms Scoticia Hendrickson, was received at the centre by Chairperson of Ade’s Place Board, Dr Robertine Chaderton, Board Member Ms Clarice Cotton, Director Ms LaToya Merchant, instructors and trainees.

Mr Galloway observed that as a corporation that does business with all community groups, they felt it was their responsibility to present the refrigerator to the centre. He added: “We are happy to be part of this celebration. ZIZ is celebrating its 60th anniversary and it is one of the longest serving radio stations in the region – in fact they call us the ‘Mother of all radio stations’.”

Chairperson of Ade’s Place Board of Directors, Dr Robertine Chaderton, thanked ZIZ for the donation, and congratulated the national broadcaster for achieving sixty years of operation. She observed that they are always pleased to be associated with the radio station, which has always attended functions held at the centre and giving them national publicity.

“We are very pleased to welcome them here again and to accept the gift that they have in mind to give us,” said Dr Chaderton. “Ade’s Place looks after adults with disabilities from right across the country, all the different communities, and so we know that the family members are very happy that they (ZIZ) are making this contribution.”

In handing over the refrigerator to Ade’s Place Director Ms LaToya Merchant, ZIZ’s Sales and Marketing Officer Ms Scoticia Hendrickson said: “On behalf of ZIZ and staff, we would like to present this refrigerator to Ade’s Place to celebrate our sixtieth anniversary and we are pleased to be able to share that anniversary with you in giving you this gift.”

Ade’s Place Director Ms Merchant not only wished ZIZ a happy anniversary, but informed the centre’s benefactors that she had been listening to the radio station since she was a little girl in the days “when you had those transistor radios that you had to turn the knob and tune it just right to get ZIZ 555 on the AM dial.”

In the quintessential Kittitian/Nevisian tradition where one takes pride in giving back, Ms Merchant told the guests: “In honour of your birthday – your anniversary – we have something to present to ZIZ as well. We just want to say thank you for the donation – it is very much appreciated. You know that persons who are differently abled are sometimes ignored by the wider community, but we want to thank ZIZ for partnering with us.”

The gift was a framed string art portrait, made at the centre by the trainees under the supervision of Instructor Mrs Ynola Johnson, which had the number 60 with the letters ZIZ embossed on it, which was received by Mr Galloway. Ms Merchant noted: “This is just to showcase some of the talents that we have here at Ade’s Place – we did something to commemorate your sixtieth anniversary.”

Giving vote of thanks was ZIZ Sales and Marketing Manager Mr Grell Browne who, in thanking the staff and trainees at Ade’s Place, promised them that the wonderful gift will be placed in a prominent place at ZIZ.

“It has been truly a delight for us at ZIZ to continue to serve our community – we have served for sixty years and like you at Ade’s Place you are doing an exceptional job in serving our community,” said Mr Browne. “We want to say thank you and that is why it gave us so much joy to be able to present such a gift to Ade’s Place.”