Buildout of La Guerite Extension to commence in 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2021 (SKNIS): Residents living at La Guerite Extension will be one step closer to being homeowners following the buildout of the area in 2022.

This was according to Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health et.al and Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher #3 while lending her support to the Appropriation (2022) Bill, 2021, on day two of the Budget Debate on December 15.

“Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to report that in conversation with the Ministry of Sustainable Development, I have been given the commitment that the buildout of La Guerite will start in 2022. I have been told that the approvals have been granted to begin the infrastructural work – that is the roads, water and electricity. I am also advised that the Ministry of Sustainable Development will also be finalizing all of the land title issues for the people of La Guerite,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett. I am also happy to say that I have been told that the commitments have been made through capital projects within the Ministry of Sustainable Development to see this come to completion in 2022. So, the people of La Guerite can rest assured.”

Earlier this year, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Sustainable Development, decided to offer discounted land rates, interest-free, to approximately 90 residents who reside on properties at La Guerite Extension without title, right or lease.

The project is dubbed La Guerite North. To maintain a beautiful surrounding and to ensure value is added to the properties, owners will not be permitted to fence their properties with galvanize/galvalume. Additionally, no resident will be permitted to rear goats, sheep, or pigs in the area. However, the residents were encouraged to engage in backyard gardening/farming.

Equally important, Minister Byron-Nisbett noted two pertinent areas of discussion coming out of her one-and-one consultations, namely, lands and housing, and assured constituents that come 2022 a number of tangible projects will be launched.

“I have been giving the commitment that in 2022, we will see the distribution of lands within the constituency, as well as the commitment from housing that we will see some work begin on persons being able to have their homes built within the constituency in 2022,” she said. “I just want the people of number three to understand that these things have been committed and will see through to fruition.”

Additionally, residents of West Farm, Shadwell West, Dewar’s Estate, and Buckley’s Circle can also see the completion of roads in the respective areas come 2022.

Featured Image – Hon. Akilah Byron Nisbett