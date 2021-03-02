Bunny Wailer has died

By MyVue News.com Staff Writer

Basseterre, Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021, (MyVue News.com)-The world of reggae has lost the last Wailer, Neville O’Riley Livingston, (aka Bunny Livingston), “Bunny Wailer”.

After a recent battle with health issues, the Man who brought us great hits like Blackheart Man and Cool Runnings and ballroom Floor has now transitioned to join other reggae greats like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. All three created the famous group, known as the Wailers, in the 1960s.

Bunny, who appeared at the St. Kitts Music Festival for its 15th Anniversary in 2011, died Tuesday, morning, 2nd March, 2021, at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston Jamaica.

His manager, Maxine Stowe, who was with him at the time of his passing, indicated that the three times Grammy winner, died around 8:00 am.

In 2020 he suffered at least two strokes and had to be hospitalized on a number of occasions.